Human remains found in New Jersey in 2021 identified as missing New York man

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Human remains that were discovered in Galloway Township, New Jersey, nearly three years ago have been identified as those of a missing New York man.

Kevin Morris was 32 years old when he was reported missing out of Staten Island in October 2011.

He was last seen by his mother when he left home to visit a girlfriend.

Kevin Morris

His remains were found in the 100 block of South Pomona Road on June 7, 2021.

The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 609-909-7800 or online at ACPO.Tips

