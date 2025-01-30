Religious and community leaders condemn ICE raids across New Jersey, calling them 'inhumane'

Anthony Johnson reports from Jersey City on the message leaders in the Hispanic community had regarding the ICE raids.

Anthony Johnson reports from Jersey City on the message leaders in the Hispanic community had regarding the ICE raids.

Anthony Johnson reports from Jersey City on the message leaders in the Hispanic community had regarding the ICE raids.

Anthony Johnson reports from Jersey City on the message leaders in the Hispanic community had regarding the ICE raids.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The immigrant population is living in fear and the impact could be far reaching. That is why religious groups and community leaders in New Jersey gathered on Thursday to condemn the recent ICE raids across the state.

In the past week, federal agents have carried out operations in Newark, West New York, Paterson and Asbury Park.

The groups -- which consist of members of the clergy, immigrant advocates and professionals -- called the raids "inhumane" and are calling on everyone to resist mass deportation efforts.

"Obviously this is a political issue," said attorney Alexander Avellan. "But for us, we don't see it as such. We see it as a calling from God in the sense that this beautiful American dream that we believe in is at its best when we protect those most vulnerable."

In November, President Donald Trump received a high percentage of Hispanic support, but those who were in favor of him were not expecting this kind of directive which is spreading fear among many.

"The fear the community feels right now is real, but I also want to send them a message," said Make The Road New Jersey's IIiana Fernandez. "We've got to stay calm. We've got to organize. We've got to know your rights."

There are concerns the immigration crackdown in the state could impact the construction industry, as immigrant workers make up large numbers of the employees. Some even with green cards are concerned about being detained by ICE.

"These individuals that are giving back to the community, let them continue to give back to the community," said business owner Anthony Rosa. "Lets not target the wrong individuals that are doing good for our community."

The Coalition of Latino Pastors and Ministers of New Jersey has set up an emergency hotline to help immigrants. The number is 551-255-5500.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

RELATED | Alleged migrant gang member arrested during federal raid in the Bronx

N.J. Burkett reports from the Bronx with more on the raids being carried out.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.