The incredible life of Barbara Walters chronicled in new ABC News documentary

The Hulu doc will feature unaired footage of the legendary journalist as well as new interviews

Barbara Walters will be the subject of a new ABC News documentary, premiering next year on Hulu.

Barbara Walters will be the subject of a new ABC News documentary, premiering next year on Hulu.

Barbara Walters will be the subject of a new ABC News documentary, premiering next year on Hulu.

Barbara Walters will be the subject of a new ABC News documentary, premiering next year on Hulu.

The incredible life and legendary career of Barbara Walters will be the subject of a new ABC News Studios documentary.

The film will feature interviews with people who knew and worked with Walters as well as unaired footage from ABC's extensive archives.

In a statement, ABC News senior executive producer David Sloan said, "Barbara left her indelible stamp not just on those of us who had the honor of working with her at ABC News but on the entire news industry. With never-before-seen footage and interviews with those who knew her in her private and public lives, this film will shed new light on one of the most famous broadcasters of all time."

Imagine Documentaries will produce the doc alongside ABC News. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Betsy West will serve as executive producers.

Sara Bernstein, president of Imagine Documentaries, said, "Barbara Walters is the OG trailblazer of broadcast journalism. Imagine Documentaries is thrilled and honored to be working with award-winning filmmaker Jackie Jesko, Oscar nominee Betsy West and the entire team at ABC News Studios on this project to share her inspirational life and career with a new generation."

Walters is considered one of the most renowned journalists of our time who broke barriers for women in broadcast journalism. She was the first female anchor of the TODAY Show in 1974 and two years later became the first female co-anchor of ABC Evening News with Harry Reasoner. She was a correspondent, host and producer of ABC's 20/20 and in 1997, created, produced and co-hosted "The View."

She has arguably interviewed more politicians and stars than any other journalist in history.

Walters died December 30, 2022.

The documentary, which has yet to be titled, will premiere in 2025 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News Studios and this ABC station