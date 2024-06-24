No injuries after small plane lands on beach on Fire Island

ATLANTIQUE, Fire Island (WABC) -- It was a rare sight on Monday morning when a plane with two people onboard landed on a beach on Fire Island.

It happened on Atlantique Beach at 12:15 p.m.

A pilot and passenger were on the single-engine Piper PA-28 but Suffolk County police say no one was injured.

It was not yet clear why the plane had to land on the beach.

Few other details were released.

The FAA said it will investigate.

