Inwood shooting leaves man dead, another injured in separate stabbing attack

John Del Giorno has the latest in Inwood.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has died after being shot early Monday morning in Upper Manhattan.

The shooting happened just after 5:45 a.m. in an alley on West 206th Street.

Police say the man was taken to YC Health and Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Officers were canvassing hospitals for a possible second victim.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, also in Inwood, a man is recovering after being stabbed.

The 30-year-old was stabbed in the arm on a northbound A train around 5:45 a.m.

He was treated at Harlem Hospital. The suspect was last seen fleeing the Dyckman Street subway station.

