Inwood shooting leaves man dead, another injured in separate stabbing attack

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has died after being shot early Monday morning in Upper Manhattan.
The shooting happened just after 5:45 a.m. in an alley on West 206th Street.
Police say the man was taken to YC Health and Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
Officers were canvassing hospitals for a possible second victim.
No arrests have been made.
Meanwhile, also in Inwood, a man is recovering after being stabbed.
The 30-year-old was stabbed in the arm on a northbound A train around 5:45 a.m.
He was treated at Harlem Hospital. The suspect was last seen fleeing the Dyckman Street subway station.
