8 injured, including 2 firefighters, after three-alarm fire burns through home in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Eight people, including two firefighters, were injured after a three-alarm fire broke out at a home in Queens.

Firefighters battled the flames at the two-story building on Liberty Avenue around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders transported one person to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and another person to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for treatment. The injured firefighter was taken to Queens Hospital Center with minor injuries.

The other victims refused medical attention.

More than 130 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Fire marshals are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

