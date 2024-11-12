Jennings Creek Wildfire burns thousands of acres along NY, NJ border

Raegan Medgie reports that Governor Hochul will speak out about the wildfire later Tuesday.

Jennings Creek wildfire continues to burn thousands of acres Raegan Medgie reports that Governor Hochul will speak out about the wildfire later Tuesday.

Jennings Creek wildfire continues to burn thousands of acres Raegan Medgie reports that Governor Hochul will speak out about the wildfire later Tuesday.

Jennings Creek wildfire continues to burn thousands of acres Raegan Medgie reports that Governor Hochul will speak out about the wildfire later Tuesday.

PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Jennings Creek Wildfire continues to grow along the New York-New Jersey border on Tuesday.

So far it has destroyed 3,500 acres and is 20% contained.

Fire crews are expected to provide an update on their efforts later Tuesday morning, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul planning to hold a press conference in the afternoon.

The fire was burning in Orange County, New York, and Passaic County, New Jersey.

It has been burning since Saturday, and claimed the life of an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter, Dariel Vasquez.

Volunteer firefighters continue improving containment lines and addressing areas of concern.

A strong focus is on holding the eastern containment line in preparation for Tuesday's weather which includes no rain, and gusty wind.

In order to find and fight the fires, crews are navigating a maze of country roads, lakes, and steep hills amid dense forests. Trees there have dropped most of their leaves onto parched ground, masking a potential danger.

"Beneath the surface leaf litter that falls off the trees, that stuff is bone dry," Bryan Gallagher, a forest ranger with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, said at a media briefing. "So right now you get a little bit of rain that puts that surface fire out. But if it's in the duff it's going to stay there. It's going to smolder like a cigar until it gets dry enough and then that fire can pop up again."

A firefighting helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons (1,325 liters) at a time was being used to help combat the Jennings Creek fire. The National Guard deployed two Black Hawk helicopters for water drops, Gov. Hochul said.

The wildfire is anticipated to grow to at least 5,000 acres before reaching 100% containment.

Kemberly Richardson reports on Katy Starck-Monte opening up about motherhood amid her battle against an aggressive form of cancer.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.