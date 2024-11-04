Witness testimony to resume in Daniel Penny's deadly subway chokehold trial

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Witness testimony is set to resume Monday in the deadly subway chokehold trial against Marine veteran Daniel Penny.

Never before seen video was introduced Friday that shows the moments after the controversial chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a subway car, as lawyers spar over whether or not the actions taken by Penny were over the top, or courageous.

Prosecutors last week said in opening statements that Penny went too far and lacked human decency for Neely, holding him in a chokehold for six minutes in May 2023.

His defense though argued Penny acted to protect other riders from a potentially dangerous person.

Police officers testified Friday as new bodycam footage was shown to the jury, showing the moments officers arrived, and asked Penny what happened.

We expect to hear from other subway riders. Some are likely to testify that they were scared of Neely acting erratically on the train, while others are likely to say there was no need for the escalation of violence, and ultimate death of another rider.

The trial is expected to last through Thanksgiving.

