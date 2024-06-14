Julia Louis-Dreyfus film 'Tuesday' delves into depths of death and motherhood

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made a career out of making us laugh - however, in her latest film, she is taking a dramatic turn.

"Tuesday" delves into the depths of death as Louis-Dreyfus plays a mother whose daughter is terminally ill.

When she struggles to acknowledge the inevitable, death arrives in the form of a giant talking macaw.

The film is directed by Daina Pusic and also stars Lola Petticrew as Louis-Dreyfus' teenage daughter, Tuesday.

"That's what struck me about the material, the pull of the bond between parent and child," Louis-Dreyfus said. "And then of course the exploration of grief and loss and denial and anger that the movie explores in a fantastical way that I think makes the conversations around these issues palatable, because it is so fantastical. And it was an opportunity to do something really dramatic."

The film was a departure for Louis-Dreyfus, who along with Petticrew, delivers a powerful performance.

"Yes, I wrote it, and I directed it, but it just became a beast on of its own, and it went from being something very specific to me to becoming more and more universal and had more to do with just everyone's grief a universal take on what grief and pain and connection and love is," Pusic said. "I felt like I was speaking to the audience."

