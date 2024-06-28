Here's where to see fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July in NYC, NY, NJ and CT

July 4th fireworks 2024 in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ahead of the Fourth of July, many communities around the Tri-State area are planning their own Independence Day celebrations with fireworks.

Below is a list of some of the festivities scheduled in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

NEW YORK CITY FIREWORKS

For the first time since 2013, the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show will return to the Hudson River, and people are excited!

On five bobbing barges positioned between West 14th Street and West 34th Street, fireworks are set to light up the New York City skyline in the largest Independence Day celebration in the country.

The show's 48th edition will feature more than 60,000 pyrotechnics and over 30 colors, and be accompanied by musical performances.

Brooklyn

Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day Celebration

Date : June 28

Location : Fort Hamilton Army Base Engeldrum Bluff

Time : 6:00 p.m.

Coney Island Independence Day Fireworks

Date : July 4

Location : Coney Island Pier and Boardwalk

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Queens

Astoria Early Independence Day Celebration

Date : June 27

Location : Astoria Park Great Lawn

Time : 7:30 p.m.

Bayside Early Independence Day Celebration

Date : June 26

Location : Fort Totten Park

Time : Admittance will begin at 5:00 p.m., festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Bronx

Orchard Beach Early Independence Day Celebration

Date : June 27

Location : Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park

Time : Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks begin around 7:00 p.m.

Staten Island

Empire Outlets 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Date : July 4

Location : Empire Outlets

Time : Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

CONNECTICUT FIREWORKS

(listed by county)

Fairfield County

Bridgeport

Date : June 28

Location : Seaside Park

Time : 7:00 p.m.

Danbury

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Danbury Fair Mall

Time : Dusk

Darien

Date : July 12 (rain date July 19)

Location : Darien High School

Time : 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield

Date : July 6

Location : Jennings and Penfield Beaches

Time : 9:15 p.m.

Greenwich

Date : July 6 (rain date July 7)

Location : Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park

Time : 8:00 p.m.

New Canaan

Date : July 6 (rain date July 7 and July 13th)

Location : Waveny Park

Time : Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

Norwalk

Date : July 3 (rain day July 5)

Location : Calf Pasture Beach

Time : 9:00 p.m.

Stamford

Date : July 7

Location : Cummings Beach

Time : Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9 p.m.

Stratford

Date : July 2(rain date July 5)

Location : Short Beach Park

Time : TBA

Westport

Date : July 2 (rain date July 3)

Location : Compo Beach

Time : TBA.

Hartford County

Hartford

Date : July 4, July 5, and July 6

Location : Dunkin Donuts Park

Time : After each Hartford Yard Goats game

Hartford

Date : July 6

Location : Hartford Bonanza at Bushnell Park

Time : 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

New Britain

Date : July 4

Location : Willow Brook Park

Time : after 9:00 p.m.

Litchfield County

New Milford

Date : July 6

Location : New Milford Villiage Green

Time : dusk

Torrington

Date : July 5 (rain date July 6)

Location : Torrington Middle School

Time : dusk

New Haven County

Madison

Date : July 5

Location : West Wharf Pier

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Middlebury

Date : July 4

Location : Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark

Time : Dusk

New Haven

Date : July 4

Location : Wilbur Cross High School

Time : 9 p.m.

Orange

Date : July 5 (rain date July 7)

Location : Orange Fairgrounds

Time : around dusk

Waterbury

Date : June 29 and June 30

Location : Brass Mill Center

Time : Festivities begin at 2 p.m. through to 10 p.m. each day

West Haven

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Bradley Point Park

Time : Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m

NEW YORK STATE FIREWORKS

Clarkstown

Date : June 27 (rain rate June 28)

Location : Felix Festa Middle School

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.

Cornwall

Date : July 4

Location : Rings Pond

Time : After dark

Greenwood Lake

Date : July 6

Location : Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park

Time : 9:00 p.m.

Haverstraw

Date : July 2 (rain date July 3)

Location : Bowline Point Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Kingston

Date : July 4

Location : Rondout Creek

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30, and fireworks begin at dusk.

Mamaroneck

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Harbor Island Park

Time : 9:15 p.m.

Montgomery

Date : July 19

Location : Thomas Bull Memorial Park

Time : Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

New Rochelle

Date : July 4

Location : New Rochelle Waterfront Parks

Time : 9:00 p.m.

Newburgh

Date : July 3

Location : Algonquin Park / Cronomer Park

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Newburgh (Downtown)

Date : July 4

Location : Broadway between Liberty St. and Grand St. in Downtown Newburgh

Time : 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Nyack

Date : July 4

Location : Memorial Park

Time : 9 p.m.

Nyack (West)

Date : June 27

Location : Felix Festa Middle School

Time : after 8:00 p.m.

Ossining

Date : July 3

Location : Louis Engel Waterfront Park

Time : Festivities begin around 5:00 p.m.

Peekskill

Date : July 4

Location : Riverfront Green Park

Time : Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m.

Pomona

Date : July 3, July 4, and July 6

Location : One Provident Bank Park

Time : After the New York Boulders baseball game each day

Poughkeepsie

Date : July 4

Location : Walkway Over the Hudson

Time : Walkway opens to ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 10:00 p.m.

Pound Ridge

Date : June 29

Location : Town Park Fields

Time : Festivities begin at 4:00pm - 10:00 p.m.

Rye

Date : July 4

Location : Rye Playland

Time : 9 p.m.

Somers

Date : July 4

Location : Reis Park

Time : Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.

Tuckahoe

Date : July 13

Location : Parkway Oval Field

Time : Fireworks start at dusk

Valhalla

Date : July 3

Location : Kensico Dam Plaza

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:00 p.m.

West Point

Date : July 6

Location : Trophy Point Amphitheater

Time : Festivities begin at 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Wappinger Falls

Date : July 4, July 5, and July 6

Location : Dutchess Stadium (Hudson Valley Renegades vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks)

Time : 7:00 p.m.

White Plains

Date : July 2

Location : White Plains High School

Time : Festivities at 6:30 p.m.

Yonkers

Date : July 4

Location : Yonkers Downtown Waterfront

Time : 9:15 p.m.

LONG ISLAND FIREWORKS

(listed by county)

Nassau County

East Meadow

Date : July 3

Location : Eisenhower Park

Time : Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

East Hills

Date : July 5 (only open to East Hills residents)

Location : Great Lawn

Time : Fireworks start around 9:00 p.m.

Jones Beach

Date : July 4

Location : Jones Beach State Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Montauk

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Umbrella Beach

Time : 9:00 p.m.

Riverhead

Date : July 5

Location : Downtown Riverhead

Time : Festivities at 5 p.m. Fireworks to follow.

Riverhead

Date : June 29

Location : Riverhead Raceway

Time : Festivities begin at 4p.m. and fireworks to follow around 9:00p.m.

Sag Harbor

Date : July 6

Location : Sag Harbor Yacht Club

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Shelter Island

Date : July 13 (rain date July 14)

Location : Crescent Beach

Time : TBA

Southampton

Date : July 4

Location : Between Tamanend Park and Klinger Middle School at 1255 Second Street Pike in Southampton.

Time : Festivities begin at 9:30a.m. with fireworks to end the day of events at 9:35p.m.

NEW JERSEY FIREWORKS

Bergen County

Allendale

Date : July 4

Location : Crestwood Lake, Allendale

Time : Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 9:00 p.m.

Allendale

Date : July 4

Location : Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus

Time : Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.

East Rutherford

Date : July 3 and 4

Location : Metlife Stadium

Time : 11:00 p.m.

Edgewater

Date : June 27

Location : Veterans Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:20 p.m.

Fair Lawn

Date : June 27 (rain date July 6)

Location : Memorial Park

Time : Gates open at 6:45 p.m. Vendors at 7 p.m. Fireworks at sundown.

Hackensack

Date : July 4

Location : Foschini Park

Time : Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Lyndhurst

Date : July 2

Location : Behind the Little League fields on Riverside Ave.

Time : Festivities at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Lyndhurst

Date : July 4

Location : Lyndhurst Municipal Park

Time : Festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. with firework display to follow around 9:00 p.m.

Montville

Date : June 26 to June 28 (rain date July 1)

Location : Montville Township High School

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Oradell

Date : July 3

Location : Memorial Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 9:00 p.m.

Paramus

Date : June 30

Location : Festivities at Garden State Plaza. Fireworks at Gennarelli Sports Plex.

Time : TBD

Ridgefield Park

Date : July 4

Location : Overpeck County Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Ridgewood

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Veterans Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Rutherford

Date : June 29

Location : Memorial Park

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Tenafly

Date : June 29 (rain date June 30)

Location : Festivities at Roosevelt Common. Fireworks behind Tenafly High School.

Time : Festivities from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Tenafly

Date : July 6 (rain date July 7)

Location : Behind Tenafly High School

Time : 9:00 p.m.

Essex County

Belleville Township

Date : July 3

Location : Belleville Municipal Stadium

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Cedar Grove

Date : July 1

Location : Panther Park Field, 118 W. Bradford Ave, Cedar Grove

Time : Gates open at 7 p.m.

Fairfield

Date : July 2

Location : Fairfield Recreation Complex

Time : Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 9:00 p.m.

Livingston

Date : July 4

Location : Memorial Oval on Robert Harp Drive

Time : Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. and run through 9:30 p.m.

Millburn-Short Hills

Date : July 4

Location : Millburn High School

Time : Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. Doors open for fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

Montclair

Date : July 3

Location : Essex County Brookdale Park

Time : Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Nutley

Date : July 4

Location : Nutley Park Oval

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Verona

Date : June 28

Location : Liberty Field

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

West Caldwell

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : James Caldwell High School Baseball Field

Time : Gates open at 7 p.m. Fireworks to follow at dusk.

Hudson County

Jersey City

Date : July 4

Location : along Montgomery Street in Exchange Place; fireworks view from Hudson Waterfront Walkway

Time : Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Hunterdon County

Flemington

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Reading-Fleming Intermediate School Athletic Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Mercer County

East Windsor

Date : July 6 (rain date July 13)

Location : Etra Lake Park

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Hamilton

Date : July 1 (rain date July 2)

Location : Veterans Park South

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Lawrence

Date : June 28

Location : Rider University

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Middlesex County

Cranbury

Date : July 5 (rain date July 6)

Location : Village Park

Time : Fireworks to start at dusk

East Brunswick

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Community Arts Center

Time : Doors open at 6 p.m.

Edison

Date : July 4

Location : Lake Papaianni

Time : Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks to follow at 9:30 p.m.

Highland Park

Date : July 3 (rain date July 7)

Location : Donaldson Park

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Milltown

Date : July 4

Location : Gloria Bradford Borough Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Perth Amboy

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Raritan Bay

Time : Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks to follow around 9:20 p.m.

Piscataway

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Piscataway High School Stadium

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

South Amboy

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Raritan Bay

Time : Festivities begin at 3 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

South Brunswick

Date : July 1 (rain date July 2)

Location : Crossroads South Middle School

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 8:45 p.m.

Woodbridge Township

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park (in Sewaren)

Time : Gates open at 4 p.m.

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Township

Date : July 2 (rain date July 12)

Location : Veterans Memorial Park on the Raritan Bay

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Asbury Park

Date : July 2, July 2, and July 4 (rain date July 3)

Location : Asbury Park Boardwalk and Beach

Time : 9 p.m.

Freehold

Date : July 3

Location : Freehold Raceway

Time : 5:30 p.m. - 9:30p.m.

Hazlet Township

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Veterans Memorial Park

Time : Fireworks from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Keansburg

Date : July 3

Location : Keansburg Amusement Park

Time : Festivities begin at 8 p.m.

Long Branch

Date : July 4

Location : anywhere along the Jersey coast

Time : 9 p.m.

Manasquan

Date : July 3

Location : Main Beach Manasquan

Time : Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.

Ocean Township

Date : July 2

Location : Joe Palaia Park

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Morris County

Dover

Date : July 3

Location : Hamilton Field

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

East Hanover

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Lurker Park, 631 Ridgedale Ave.

Time : Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk

Florham Park

Date : July 4

Location : Emmett Field

Time : 9 p.m.

Lake Hopatcong

Date : June 28 (rain date June 29)

Location : Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club

Time : 9 p.m.

Parsippany - Troy Hills

Date : July 4

Location : Parsippany Hills High School

Time : Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Randolph Township

Date : July 13

Location : County College of Morris

Time : 9:45 p.m.

Ocean County

Barnegat Township

Date : July 5

Location : Barnegat Township High School

Time : Dusk

Beach Haven

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Bay Village

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Beachwood

Date : July 4

Location : Bayside Avenue

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Brick Township

Date : July 4

Location : Windward Beach Park

Time : Fireworks are part of the Summerfest Concert Series at 7 p.m.

Jackson

Date : July 1 - July 4

Location : Six Flags Great Adventure

Time : TBA

Lacey Township

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Lacey High School

Time : Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Lakehurst

Date : July 3

Location : Lake Horicon

Time : Dusk

Lakewood

Date : June 28, July 4, and July 5

Location : FirstEnergy Park

Time : Fireworks after each BlueClaws game

Lavallette

Date : July 7

Location : Lavallette Gazebo

Time : Concert from 8 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Plumsted

Date : July 13

Location : New Egypt High School

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around dusk.

Point Pleasant Beach

Date : July 4

Location : Point Pleasant Beach

Time : 9:00 p.m.

Seaside Heights

Date : July 4

Location : Seaside Boardwalk

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Tuckerton

Date : July 4

Location : Tuckerton Seaport

Time : 7:30 p.m.

Passaic County

Bloomingdale

Date : June 21

Location : Walter T. Bergen Middle School

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

Clifton

Date : July 6 (rain date July 7)

Location : Clifton Stadium

Time : Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. with fireworks around dusk.

Somerset County

Bridgewater

Date : July 4

Location : North Branch Park

Time : 9:30 p.m.

Franklin Township

Date : July 3 (rain date July 5)

Location : Municipal Complex

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Montgomery Township

Date : June 27

Location : Front lawn of Montgomery High School

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (fireworks to follow)

West Milford

Date : June 28 (rain date June 29)

Location : Field behind the West Milford High School

Time : 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. (gates close at 8:45 p.m.)

Sussex County

Ridgewood

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Veteran Field's

Time : Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.) Fireworks begin at 9:15

Vernon Township

Date : July 4

Location : Mountain Creek

Time : Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks to follow at dusk.

Union County

Roselle Park

Date : July 1 (rain date July 5)

Location : Herm Shaw Field

Time : Dusk

Summit

Date : July 4

Location : Soldiers Memorial Field

Time : around 9 p.m.

Union Township

Date : July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location : Biertuempfel Park

Time : 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Warren County

Blairstown

Date : July 3

Location : North Warren Regional High School