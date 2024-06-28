July 4th fireworks 2024 in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Here's where to see fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July in NYC, NY, NJ and CT
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ahead of the Fourth of July, many communities around the Tri-State area are planning their own Independence Day celebrations with fireworks.
Below is a list of some of the festivities scheduled in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.
If your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form below.
For the first time since 2013, the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show will return to the Hudson River, and people are excited!
On five bobbing barges positioned between West 14th Street and West 34th Street, fireworks are set to light up the New York City skyline in the largest Independence Day celebration in the country.
The show's 48th edition will feature more than 60,000 pyrotechnics and over 30 colors, and be accompanied by musical performances.
Brooklyn
Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day Celebration
Date: June 28
Location: Fort Hamilton Army Base Engeldrum Bluff
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Coney Island Independence Day Fireworks
Date: July 4
Location: Coney Island Pier and Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Queens
Astoria Early Independence Day Celebration
Date: June 27
Location: Astoria Park Great Lawn
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Bayside Early Independence Day Celebration
Date: June 26
Location: Fort Totten Park
Time: Admittance will begin at 5:00 p.m., festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
Bronx
Orchard Beach Early Independence Day Celebration
Date: June 27
Location: Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks begin around 7:00 p.m.
Staten Island
Empire Outlets 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
Date: July 4
Location: Empire Outlets
Time: Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
(listed by county)
Fairfield County
Bridgeport
Date: June 28
Location: Seaside Park
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Danbury
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Danbury Fair Mall
Time: Dusk
Darien
Date: July 12 (rain date July 19)
Location: Darien High School
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield
Date: July 6
Location: Jennings and Penfield Beaches
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich
Date: July 6 (rain date July 7)
Location: Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park
Time: 8:00 p.m.
New Canaan
Date: July 6 (rain date July 7 and July 13th)
Location: Waveny Park
Time: Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.
Norwalk
Date: July 3 (rain day July 5)
Location: Calf Pasture Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stamford
Date: July 7
Location: Cummings Beach
Time: Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9 p.m.
Stratford
Date: July 2(rain date July 5)
Location: Short Beach Park
Time: TBA
Westport
Date: July 2 (rain date July 3)
Location: Compo Beach
Time: TBA.
Hartford County
Hartford
Date: July 4, July 5, and July 6
Location: Dunkin Donuts Park
Time: After each Hartford Yard Goats game
Hartford
Date: July 6
Location: Hartford Bonanza at Bushnell Park
Time: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
New Britain
Date: July 4
Location: Willow Brook Park
Time: after 9:00 p.m.
Litchfield County
New Milford
Date: July 6
Location: New Milford Villiage Green
Time: dusk
Torrington
Date: July 5 (rain date July 6)
Location: Torrington Middle School
Time: dusk
New Haven County
Madison
Date: July 5
Location: West Wharf Pier
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Middlebury
Date: July 4
Location: Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark
Time: Dusk
New Haven
Date: July 4
Location: Wilbur Cross High School
Time: 9 p.m.
Orange
Date: July 5 (rain date July 7)
Location: Orange Fairgrounds
Time: around dusk
Waterbury
Date: June 29 and June 30
Location: Brass Mill Center
Time: Festivities begin at 2 p.m. through to 10 p.m. each day
West Haven
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Bradley Point Park
Time: Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m
Here are more dates and times for Connecticut fireworks displays.
Clarkstown
Date: June 27 (rain rate June 28)
Location: Felix Festa Middle School
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.
Cornwall
Date: July 4
Location: Rings Pond
Time: After dark
Greenwood Lake
Date: July 6
Location: Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Haverstraw
Date: July 2 (rain date July 3)
Location: Bowline Point Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Kingston
Date: July 4
Location: Rondout Creek
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30, and fireworks begin at dusk.
Mamaroneck
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Harbor Island Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Montgomery
Date: July 19
Location: Thomas Bull Memorial Park
Time: Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
New Rochelle
Date: July 4
Location: New Rochelle Waterfront Parks
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Newburgh
Date: July 3
Location: Algonquin Park / Cronomer Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m.
Newburgh (Downtown)
Date: July 4
Location: Broadway between Liberty St. and Grand St. in Downtown Newburgh
Time: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Nyack
Date: July 4
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9 p.m.
Nyack (West)
Date: June 27
Location: Felix Festa Middle School
Time: after 8:00 p.m.
Ossining
Date: July 3
Location: Louis Engel Waterfront Park
Time: Festivities begin around 5:00 p.m.
Peekskill
Date: July 4
Location: Riverfront Green Park
Time: Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m.
Pomona
Date: July 3, July 4, and July 6
Location: One Provident Bank Park
Time: After the New York Boulders baseball game each day
Poughkeepsie
Date: July 4
Location: Walkway Over the Hudson
Time: Walkway opens to ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 10:00 p.m.
Pound Ridge
Date: June 29
Location: Town Park Fields
Time: Festivities begin at 4:00pm - 10:00 p.m.
Rye
Date: July 4
Location: Rye Playland
Time: 9 p.m.
Somers
Date: July 4
Location: Reis Park
Time: Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.
Tuckahoe
Date: July 13
Location: Parkway Oval Field
Time: Fireworks start at dusk
Valhalla
Date: July 3
Location: Kensico Dam Plaza
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:00 p.m.
West Point
Date: July 6
Location: Trophy Point Amphitheater
Time: Festivities begin at 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Wappinger Falls
Date: July 4, July 5, and July 6
Location: Dutchess Stadium (Hudson Valley Renegades vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks)
Time: 7:00 p.m.
White Plains
Date: July 2
Location: White Plains High School
Time: Festivities at 6:30 p.m.
Yonkers
Date: July 4
Location: Yonkers Downtown Waterfront
Time: 9:15 p.m.
(listed by county)
Nassau County
East Meadow
Date: July 3
Location: Eisenhower Park
Time: Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
East Hills
Date: July 5 (only open to East Hills residents)
Location: Great Lawn
Time: Fireworks start around 9:00 p.m.
Jones Beach
Date: July 4
Location: Jones Beach State Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Montauk
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Umbrella Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Riverhead
Date: July 5
Location: Downtown Riverhead
Time: Festivities at 5 p.m. Fireworks to follow.
Riverhead
Date: June 29
Location: Riverhead Raceway
Time: Festivities begin at 4p.m. and fireworks to follow around 9:00p.m.
Sag Harbor
Date: July 6
Location: Sag Harbor Yacht Club
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Shelter Island
Date: July 13 (rain date July 14)
Location: Crescent Beach
Time: TBA
Southampton
Date: July 4
Location: Between Tamanend Park and Klinger Middle School at 1255 Second Street Pike in Southampton.
Time: Festivities begin at 9:30a.m. with fireworks to end the day of events at 9:35p.m.
Bergen County
Allendale
Date: July 4
Location: Crestwood Lake, Allendale
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 9:00 p.m.
Allendale
Date: July 4
Location: Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus
Time: Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.
East Rutherford
Date: July 3 and 4
Location: Metlife Stadium
Time: 11:00 p.m.
Edgewater
Date: June 27
Location: Veterans Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:20 p.m.
Fair Lawn
Date: June 27 (rain date July 6)
Location: Memorial Park
Time: Gates open at 6:45 p.m. Vendors at 7 p.m. Fireworks at sundown.
Hackensack
Date: July 4
Location: Foschini Park
Time: Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Lyndhurst
Date: July 2
Location: Behind the Little League fields on Riverside Ave.
Time: Festivities at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Lyndhurst
Date: July 4
Location: Lyndhurst Municipal Park
Time: Festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. with firework display to follow around 9:00 p.m.
Montville
Date: June 26 to June 28 (rain date July 1)
Location: Montville Township High School
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Oradell
Date: July 3
Location: Memorial Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 9:00 p.m.
Paramus
Date: June 30
Location: Festivities at Garden State Plaza. Fireworks at Gennarelli Sports Plex.
Time: TBD
Ridgefield Park
Date: July 4
Location: Overpeck County Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Ridgewood
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Veterans Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Rutherford
Date: June 29
Location: Memorial Park
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Tenafly
Date: June 29 (rain date June 30)
Location: Festivities at Roosevelt Common. Fireworks behind Tenafly High School.
Time: Festivities from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Tenafly
Date: July 6 (rain date July 7)
Location: Behind Tenafly High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Essex County
Belleville Township
Date: July 3
Location: Belleville Municipal Stadium
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Cedar Grove
Date: July 1
Location: Panther Park Field, 118 W. Bradford Ave, Cedar Grove
Time: Gates open at 7 p.m.
Fairfield
Date: July 2
Location: Fairfield Recreation Complex
Time: Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 9:00 p.m.
Livingston
Date: July 4
Location: Memorial Oval on Robert Harp Drive
Time: Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. and run through 9:30 p.m.
Millburn-Short Hills
Date: July 4
Location: Millburn High School
Time: Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. Doors open for fireworks at 7:30 p.m.
Montclair
Date: July 3
Location: Essex County Brookdale Park
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Nutley
Date: July 4
Location: Nutley Park Oval
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Verona
Date: June 28
Location: Liberty Field
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
West Caldwell
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball Field
Time: Gates open at 7 p.m. Fireworks to follow at dusk.
Hudson County
Jersey City
Date: July 4
Location: along Montgomery Street in Exchange Place; fireworks view from Hudson Waterfront Walkway
Time: Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Hunterdon County
Flemington
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Reading-Fleming Intermediate School Athletic Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
Mercer County
East Windsor
Date: July 6 (rain date July 13)
Location: Etra Lake Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Hamilton
Date: July 1 (rain date July 2)
Location: Veterans Park South
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Lawrence
Date: June 28
Location: Rider University
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Middlesex County
Cranbury
Date: July 5 (rain date July 6)
Location: Village Park
Time: Fireworks to start at dusk
East Brunswick
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Community Arts Center
Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.
Edison
Date: July 4
Location: Lake Papaianni
Time: Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks to follow at 9:30 p.m.
Highland Park
Date: July 3 (rain date July 7)
Location: Donaldson Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
Milltown
Date: July 4
Location: Gloria Bradford Borough Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Perth Amboy
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Raritan Bay
Time: Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks to follow around 9:20 p.m.
Piscataway
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Piscataway High School Stadium
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
South Amboy
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Raritan Bay
Time: Festivities begin at 3 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
South Brunswick
Date: July 1 (rain date July 2)
Location: Crossroads South Middle School
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 8:45 p.m.
Woodbridge Township
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park (in Sewaren)
Time: Gates open at 4 p.m.
Monmouth County
Aberdeen Township
Date: July 2 (rain date July 12)
Location: Veterans Memorial Park on the Raritan Bay
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Asbury Park
Date: July 2, July 2, and July 4 (rain date July 3)
Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk and Beach
Time: 9 p.m.
Freehold
Date: July 3
Location: Freehold Raceway
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 9:30p.m.
Hazlet Township
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Veterans Memorial Park
Time: Fireworks from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Keansburg
Date: July 3
Location: Keansburg Amusement Park
Time: Festivities begin at 8 p.m.
Long Branch
Date: July 4
Location: anywhere along the Jersey coast
Time: 9 p.m.
Manasquan
Date: July 3
Location: Main Beach Manasquan
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.
Ocean Township
Date: July 2
Location: Joe Palaia Park
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Morris County
Dover
Date: July 3
Location: Hamilton Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
East Hanover
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Lurker Park, 631 Ridgedale Ave.
Time: Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk
Florham Park
Date: July 4
Location: Emmett Field
Time: 9 p.m.
Lake Hopatcong
Date: June 28 (rain date June 29)
Location: Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club
Time: 9 p.m.
Parsippany - Troy Hills
Date: July 4
Location: Parsippany Hills High School
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Randolph Township
Date: July 13
Location: County College of Morris
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Ocean County
Barnegat Township
Date: July 5
Location: Barnegat Township High School
Time: Dusk
Beach Haven
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Bay Village
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Beachwood
Date: July 4
Location: Bayside Avenue
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Brick Township
Date: July 4
Location: Windward Beach Park
Time: Fireworks are part of the Summerfest Concert Series at 7 p.m.
Jackson
Date: July 1 - July 4
Location: Six Flags Great Adventure
Time: TBA
Lacey Township
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Lacey High School
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
Lakehurst
Date: July 3
Location: Lake Horicon
Time: Dusk
Lakewood
Date: June 28, July 4, and July 5
Location: FirstEnergy Park
Time: Fireworks after each BlueClaws game
Lavallette
Date: July 7
Location: Lavallette Gazebo
Time: Concert from 8 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Plumsted
Date: July 13
Location: New Egypt High School
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around dusk.
Point Pleasant Beach
Date: July 4
Location: Point Pleasant Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Seaside Heights
Date: July 4
Location: Seaside Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Tuckerton
Date: July 4
Location: Tuckerton Seaport
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Passaic County
Bloomingdale
Date: June 21
Location: Walter T. Bergen Middle School
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
Clifton
Date: July 6 (rain date July 7)
Location: Clifton Stadium
Time: Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. with fireworks around dusk.
Somerset County
Bridgewater
Date: July 4
Location: North Branch Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Franklin Township
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Municipal Complex
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.
Montgomery Township
Date: June 27
Location: Front lawn of Montgomery High School
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (fireworks to follow)
West Milford
Date: June 28 (rain date June 29)
Location: Field behind the West Milford High School
Time: 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. (gates close at 8:45 p.m.)
Sussex County
Ridgewood
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Veteran Field's
Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.) Fireworks begin at 9:15
Vernon Township
Date: July 4
Location: Mountain Creek
Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks to follow at dusk.
Union County
Roselle Park
Date: July 1 (rain date July 5)
Location: Herm Shaw Field
Time: Dusk
Summit
Date: July 4
Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
Time: around 9 p.m.
Union Township
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Biertuempfel Park
Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Warren County
Blairstown
Date: July 3
Location: North Warren Regional High School
Time: 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.