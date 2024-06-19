DJ Spinna takes the stage for Celebrate Brooklyn's Unity Fest on Juneteenth

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There are several events in New York City on Wednesday to celebrate Juneteenth, including Celebrate Brooklyn's Unity Fest.

Brooklyn's own Vincent Williams, aka DJ Spinna, will create magic on the stage Wednesday night in Prospect Park.

The talented artist is headlining the event and handpicked and curated a show that will feature others in his industry.

He says that DJing is not only an expression of his creative mind, but a way to connect with people.

"When I'm doing my thing, I'm always grabbing the energy of the entire room and just hugging it and absorbing what that feels like, and taking the power of the music and using that to elevate people's souls," he said.

Spinna crafted Wednesday night's show at the Lena Horn Bandshell in Prospect Park around dance music -- specially the underground house scene -- but there is a big surprise.

"This artist has some anthemic party songs, big huge songs, when she walks on this stage, people are going to loose their minds," Spinna said.

Celebrate Brooklyn, a collaboration between BRIC and The Robert Randolph Foundation, is now in its 46th season.

Falling on Juneteenth, this year's theme centers around Black entrepreneurship and will feature all kinds of free and ticketed events right through early August.

"We're going to have a film night, a dance night -- to be able to show Brooklyn in its best light creativity, it's a blessing and also just people watching, who doesn't want to come out and see thousands of New Yorkers just having a great time listening to music," said BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Executive Director Saidah Blount.

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo speaks on free events on Juneteenth the city this summer.

