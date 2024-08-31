5 million vehicles expected to travel this Labor Day weekend

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The 2024 Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be one of the busiest travel periods on record.

For travelers who have not hit the road yet, there might be a bit of a traffic jam as they venture out to their destinations.

Peak travel hours on the roads are estimated to be between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday.

For drivers, however, there is some reprieve as they will notice slightly lower prices at the gas pump.

The average price for a gallon of gas on Friday was $3.35 compared to $3.83 during the same period in 2023. Electric vehicles are also getting a break with average prices hovering around 34 cents for a kilowatt of power.

The Port Authority estimates a total of 4 million drivers to cross its bridges and tunnels this weekend.

Some area residents have their sights set on getting one last session in at the local beaches.

"We're getting one more beach day in before school starts," a holiday traveler told Eyewitness News.

Police also said drivers will notice an increased presence on the roads this weekend as agencies look to crack down on impaired driving.

Meanwhile, area airports are also expected to be packed with people headed to their holiday getaways.

It's already been a record-breaking summer for airports with the Transportation Security Administration estimating it will screen an additional 17 million people this holiday weekend. The agency says that figure is 8 percent higher than the same period during 2023.

About 200 flights had been canceled Friday afternoon and another 4,500 were delayed.

Weekend weather could dampen travel plans for some in various places across the country with scattered rainstorms possible from Texas to New England, parts of Florida and the greater Southeast by Monday.

Travel Pro-Tips:

-Leave Early, Everything will take longer than you expect, including getting through airport security.

-Watch the weather. Even if skies are clear at home, there could be storms at your flight's destination.

-Don't check a bag. About 1 in 170 checked bags was lost, damaged or stolen in May, according to the TSA.

-Be nice. Remember that workers are dealing with tons of customers and they are likely doing the best the can with the resources at their disposal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

