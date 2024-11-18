New Jersey firefighters battling new brush fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in Lakewood on Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the area of Pine Park and the Lakewood Country Club in Ocean County.

The blaze has reached 30 acres and is currently 0% contained.

Clearstream Road is closed between Brewers Bridge and Hope Chapel Road and officials say six structures are threatened on Seminole Drive.

It comes as crews continue to fight the massive Jennings Creek fire in Passaic County and a drought warning has been issued for 15 counties in New York -- including all of New York City.

Few other details were released.

