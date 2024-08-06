Simulator gives first-hand experience at how law enforcement deescalate situations

RODMAN'S NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A simulator was on display for the media in the Bronx on Tuesday to show first-hand how law enforcement train to deescalate situations.

The ATF (Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) teamed up with the NYPD to educate the public and the press about when an officer's actions are reasonable based on what he or she knows in the moment.

"You have to be able to navigate all these moving parts, and you have to do it not only accordance with department policy but in accordance with the law," said NYPD Firearms and Tactics Section's Alexander Deletto.

With cameras now everywhere, investigators and the public can pick apart every piece of an police-involved encounter. That's why he simulator comes in very handy.

Sometimes those encounters can last just seconds.

"It doesn't always look good on a screen to see how incidents are handled sometimes," added ATF's Jim Balthazar.

The simulator has also taken on higher importance among the scrutiny surrounding police-involved shootings.

"Officers are given a lot of authority, and so we deserve to be held accountable but we need to be held accountable to the appropriate standard," added Balthazar. "And sometimes I wish the public had a better understand of what those legal standards really are."

