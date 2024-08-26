Uber driver killed in three vehicle crash involving party bus on Long Island

LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- A deadly crash shut down Sunrise Highway in Lynbrook on Sunday for more than seven hours.

Police say a 70-year-old Uber driver struck another vehicle at Atlantic Avenue. That vehicle was thrown into a party bus.

The Uber driver died at the hospital. His passenger and the other driver are both in critical condition.

The party bus driver was not injured.

