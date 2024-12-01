Long Island holiday event cut short after fire breaks out

WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- A holiday event on Long Island had to be cut short after a fire broke out.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wantagh Preservation Society and Museum.

The Chamber of Commerce was holding its annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Fair when someone noticed smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters arrived and put out a small fire near the chimney.

No one was injured and firefighters removed some historical artifacts from the building to keep them safe.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal is investigating but the fire is not considered to be suspicious.

