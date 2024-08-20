Suffolk County recovering after some roads mangled by flooding

COMMACK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Residents in Commack, Long Island continue reeling after storms left the town's roadways flooded and mangled.

A State of Emergency is in effect in Suffolk County, where heavy flooding washed away roads.

The area saw the brunt of the storm and now, the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, where there's a strip mall with several businesses, is closed.

Clean up crews have been pumping out the water over what has turned into dozens of trips. The trucks can only take in a limited amount during each run.

The job becomes a bit more daunting when workers realize just how much water remains on the scene.

A catastrophic moment was caught on camera when the main road buckled as rushing water from the Ston Brook Mill pond chipped concrete away in seconds.

Sunday's overnight torrential downpours were just too powerful for the now failing foundation.

The county plans to ask FEMA for a federal disaster declaration with damage topping $50 million.

