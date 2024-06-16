Police: Man arrested for exposing himself to 9-year-old on Long Island

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- A 29-year-old man is behind bars, accused of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl on Long Island.
Police say Jhonatan Fuentes was in a parked work van in East Meadow when he saw the victim outside her home and motioned for her to come over.
The child said when she approached the vehicle, he opened his pants.
Fuentes is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
