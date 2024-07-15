Transgender sports ban to be signed into law in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Legislation reinstating a transgender sports ban in Nassau County will be signed into law today.

The bill bars transgender athletes from playing in women and girls' sports at county-owned athletic facilities.

Supporters of the bill say the legislation is necessary, claiming transgender females have competitive advantages.

Meanwhile, opponents say it is discriminatory. They say the ban subjects transgender youth and adults to invasive screenings and bullying.

The measure passed the Republican majority Nassau County legislature in a 12-6 vote in June.

