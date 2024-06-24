Nassau County Legislature to vote on bill banning transgender athletes from female sports teams

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- The Nassau County Legislature will hold a vote Monday that could pass legislation to bar trans women and girls from participating in girls' and women's sports at county-run facilities.

This is Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's second attempt at passing this legislation.

(video in media player is from previous report)

The NYCLU, which successfully sued to block implementation the first time, will hold an 11:30 a.m. rally against the legislation on the steps of the Nassau County Legislative Building.

They will then speak out against it at the 1 p.m. legislative meeting.

County Executive Blakeman is expected to speak to the media the following hour.

Republicans control 12 of the 19 seats in the Nassau County Legislature.

Blakeman first introduced the ban as an executive order before the Nassau County Supreme Court struck it down.

A statement released by Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton earlier this month condemned bill.

"In light of the recent actions by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and the Nassau Republican Legislature regarding the transgender community, it is crucial to remind everyone that the New York State Attorney General has already deemed this proposal blatantly illegal," the statement read, in part.

