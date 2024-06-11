Nassau County lawmakers advance bill banning transgender athletes from female sports teams

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- The bill sponsored by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman that would ban transgender athletes from participating on female sports teams has advanced.

It passed a committee vote on Monday.

The New York Civil Liberties Union has said if the county continues to push the legislation forward they will take legal action.

Blakeman first introduced the ban as an executive order before the Nassau County Supreme Court struck it down.

A statement released by Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton on Friday condemned bill.

"In light of the recent actions by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and the Nassau Republican Legislature regarding the transgender community, it is crucial to remind everyone that the New York State Attorney General has already deemed this proposal blatantly illegal," the statement read, in part.

The bill is slated to move to a vote before the full legislature, which gets underway on June 24th.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.