1 seriously injured in mall stabbing on Long Island

LAKE GROVE, Long Island (WABC) -- One person was seriously injured in a stabbing at a mall on Long Island.

The victim was stabbed just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, according to Suffolk County Police.

There is no word on where the attack occurred at the mall, or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

An investigation is underway.

