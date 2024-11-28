Eyewitness News cub reporter Jacob covers the balloon inflation festivities ahead of Thanksgiving

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The day before Thanksgiving calls for two holiday traditions: the inflating of the parade balloons, and the children of Eyewitness News reporters covering all the excitement.

That honor went to Jacob Einiger again this year! He was live on the Upper West Side with his dad Josh.



The stars of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade came to life on Wednesday, before their epic journey on Thursday.

"I love the Wimpy Kid dude, and I love the minions. Honestly, they're all really cool. I like the Bluey one and the Minion," said Mila and Kian Puri.

Based on the crowd's reaction, the Minion appeared to be the favorite.



No one likes inflation, but everyone likes balloons.

Kathleen Donohue Wright of Macy's Studios, is in charge of setting it all up. She told Jacob that it isn't easy.

"We start our production for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 18 months in advance. One of these balloons takes several months to put together," she said. "We start with a pencil sketch of what the balloon looks like, a quick doodle in a notebook and then it ends up looking like it does right here today."

The first parade was 100 years ago, but it's only the 98th parade. They had to skip a couple to conserve helium during World War II.

They really have to think of everything.

The balloons are not the only attraction at the parade. Over 20 floats had to be "decapitated" to make it through the Lincoln Tunnel Wednesday morning.

Nothing's ever gone wrong at the parade -- at least not in our lifetime - and there's a reason for that.

While meteorologist Lee Goldberg says there should just be a light breeze, police are watching carefully to make sure all the balloons behave. Some of them are 25,000 pounds!

"It's the great unknown factor of mother nature. If she's going to throw big wind gusts at us... sustained winds," said NYPD Emergency Service Unit Lt. Keith Gallagher. "We're getting two readings. We're calling ahead for those wind speeds and we're going to make corrections before the balloon enters that possible danger area."

But there was no danger here at the balloon inflation on West 77th Street.



