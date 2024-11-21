Macy's balloon inflation: Everything to know about this year's beloved tradition in NYC

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Thanksgiving is days away and that means a beloved holiday tradition returns on Wednesday -- the annual balloon inflation ahead of the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The event takes place outside the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The public is invited to watch the balloons come to life before they make their way down through the streets of Manhattan while the rest of the nation watches on live TV.

There will be six new featured character balloons this year, including Minnie Mouse, Marshall from "Paw Patrol," Extraordinary Noorah with The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby from "Gabby's Dollhouse," Goku from "Dragon Ball," and Spider-Man.

Officials estimate it will take at least 45 minutes to complete the loop and see all of the balloons.

For families with young kids, strollers are not prohibited, but can be difficult to push through the path with the crowds, so they are not recommended.

The public will be screened before entering the viewing path. Bags or backpacks larger than 12x6x12, coolers, alcoholic beverages, chairs, weapons, drones, pets, and umbrellas are not allowed.

The 98th annual parade steps off at 8:30 a.m. on the Upper West Side and proceeds along a two-and-a-half mile route to Herald Square. The parade is expected to draw 2,000,000 spectators and 10,000 participants.

Anthony Carlo gives a new look at the floats of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

