Sneak peek of the new floats for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 3:53PM
First look at the floats for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Anthony Carlo gives us a first look at the new floats for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

MOONACHIE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Tuesday, Eyewitness News got a first look at some of the floats that will roll down the streets of Manhattan for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Each year, a new set of floats is conceived and crafted by the incredible artisans of Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey.

New floats include Candy Cosmos by Haribo; Dora's Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon; Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line; Wednesday's Feast by Netflix; Pasta Knight by Rao's Homemade; Strikes Again by Go Bowling!; and Wonderous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. at West 77th Street and Central Park West and ends at Herald Square, home of Macy's flagship store.

