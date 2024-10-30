Macy's unveils new character balloons for Thanksgiving Day Parade including Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Macy's unveiled new character balloons for the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

Macy's newest Parade character balloons will take center stage during their outdoor test flights at Macy's Balloonfest this weekend, in preparation for the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28.

Since their introduction to the lineup in 1927, character balloons have become some of the most highly anticipated elements of the iconic holiday tradition.

Each year Macy's Studios welcomes new and beloved characters from entertainment and pop culture; in 2024, six new balloons will make their debut flights.

New featured balloons joining the line-up this year include Disney's Minnie Mouse by The Walt Disney Company; Extraordinary NoorahTM & The Elf on the Shelf by The Lumistella Company; Gabby by Dreamworks Animation; Goku by Dragon Ball/Toei Animation; Marshall by Nickelodeon; and Spider-Man by Marvel.

The Parade's new balloons are test-flown under the direction of a highly skilled Macy's flight management team. Along with a few hundred handlers, the team will take the balloons out at Balloonfest, an outdoor trial run on November 2nd to get firsthand experience flying ahead of their Thanksgiving Day flights.

