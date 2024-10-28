Comedian's remarks about Puerto Rico during Trump rally at Madison Square Garden spark backlash

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and Hulk Hogan were some of the speakers who took the stage Saturday before former President Trump - but it was a short set from a comedian named Tony Hinchcliffe that sparked immediate backlash.

For nearly five hours, an array of speakers fired up the crowd inside Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump's highly anticipated speech.

It was one statement that caused instant vitriol.

"There is literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe said.

Hinchcliffe is a comedian and podcaster, and his remarks set off an avalanche of criticism. His comments targeted a critical demographic in a very tight election.

Analysts anticipate a record 36.2 million Latinos will cast a ballot this year - many of them Puerto Ricans who live in New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

Puerto Rican Congressman Ritchie Torres who represents the Bronx says he can't understand how a rally for support disparages such a critical segment of voters.

"Puerto Rico is not garbage, it's gorgeous. The people, the island, the culture - everything about Puerto Rico is gorgeous. And insulting the people of Puerto Rico as the Trump campaign has done is not only bad morals, it's bad politics," Torres said.

More offensive remarks targeted another key voting population. Hinchcliffe leaned in with racist comments about African Americans.

Minutes later, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz responded while on a campaign streaming event with New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Officials in Puerto Rico responded as well.

Jenniffer Gonzalez, a Republican running to be the island's governor called the comments 'despicable, inappropriate and disgusting.'

In Florida, Republican Senator Rick Scott said, 'this joke bombed for a reason. It's not funny and it's not true. Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans."

Sunday night, Hinchcliffe came to his own defense. He said, 'these people have no sense of humor, I love Puerto Rico and vacation there.'

Former President Trump's campaign released a statement saying the joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade released a statement saying,

"The Board of Directors of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade condemns the

outrageous, racist, and misinformed statement about Puerto Rico at the Trump/Vance rally

in New York. First, Puerto Rico is a beautiful island whose US citizens make tremendous

contributions to this country in the military, medicine, science, education, sports, and many

other disciplines. Puerto Ricans alone have earned over 2700 Purple Hearts in defense of

the United States.

Our historical and cultural legacy and the beauty of Puerto Rico are not just

well-documented, but also globally recognized. Another 5.8 million American citizens who

recognize and embrace their Puerto Rican ancestry live in the states, in crucial voting

states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and North Carolina. Shockingly, people

choose to speak with ignorance about Puerto Rico, spewing garbage statements. This

insult will not diminish who we are or what we represent but should remind us of the critical

importance of voting on November 5th."

