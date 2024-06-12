12-year-old student is graduating high school and headed to college in New York

MALVERNE, New York (WABC) -- For Suborno Bari, physics is everything.

"It's just the cool visualizations, the funky graphs and diagrams and especially just being able to understand the message behind it all," Bari said.

It's a challenge for most high school students in advanced placement chemistry.

"The first ionization energy, the electronegativity, the melting points, the boiling point, the density and the atomic radius," Bari explained.

Don't worry. I'm lost too.

But Bari's constant growth and comprehension allowed him to skip from 4th grade to the 8th, and then again from 9th to 12th, making him the youngest student ever to graduate from Malverne High School.

He's graduating at 12.

"Yeah, it's really exciting," he said.

He's also an author, publishing his first of 2 books at seven. He even lectured a college class overseas in India.

Naturally, he takes time to tutor his older classmates.

"When I took my chemistry regents, I spoke to him about it, he was like that was the easiest thing ever, and I was struggling on it," junior Cameryn Jacques said. "It was just crazy."

"We've had some smart cookies in these halls and sent some kids on to Princeton and Harvard. We've sent some heavy hitters to some great schools and Suborno is just a unique case," Patrick Nolan, his AP chemistry teacher, said.

Even in the eyes of former President Barack Obama, who sent him a signed letter for his intellectual gift when he was four.

His older brother and his parents were shocked.

"We were thinking how did President Obama know about Suborno," Rashidul Bari, his father, said.

A little genius that his mom noticed early on.

"He was always one step forward and then I talked to my husband and said he was like different. He's not like other kids," Shaheda Bari said.

So what's the dream of a brilliant child prodigy?

"To help people around the world understand math and science," he said. "My goal is to be a professor and try to help those in need of a good resource."

Suborno graduates on June 26th. He's heading to NYU on a full scholarship to study his love of math and physics. He's expected to earn his Bachelor's degree at 14 and a Doctorate at age 18.

