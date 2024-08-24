Arrest in burglary of memorabilia from St. Johns University basketball coach Rick Pitino's office

Police have arrested a man for swiping memorabilia from St. John's University basketball coach Rick Pitino's office in Queens.

Police have arrested a man for swiping memorabilia from St. John's University basketball coach Rick Pitino's office in Queens.

Police have arrested a man for swiping memorabilia from St. John's University basketball coach Rick Pitino's office in Queens.

Police have arrested a man for swiping memorabilia from St. John's University basketball coach Rick Pitino's office in Queens.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man for stealing memorabilia from St. John's University basketball coach Rick Pitino's office in Queens.

Emanuel Yakubov, 25, is charged with burglary and criminal trespassing.

Police were still searching for a second suspect.

A basketball and bullhorn, worth about $375, a ceremonial sword and other items were taken during the Tuesday afternoon break-in on Goethals Avenue.

Pitino added on social media that the suspects also took an expensive bottle of wine.

"Really upset! Taking my memorabilia is one thing but the 1985 6L Petrus Pomerol has me livid!!!" he said on X.

However, he later posted that he was only joking.

The suspects fled on a moped westbound on Union Turnpike.

On Thursday, some students were baffled by the crooks' seemingly nonchalant attitude and brazen actions.

"They didn't try to hide their face or anything, there's just some stupid people I guess," student Hannah Mclean said. "I have faith that they're going to be able to find those guys, especially with such clear footage."

The university confirmed the theft in a statement.

"On Tuesday, August 20, at approximately 8 p.m., a theft occurred at St. John's University, Queens Campus. Property was stolen from an office in the Athletics Department. The University shared surveillance footage with the NYPD and is assisting in the ongoing investigation," a St. John's spokesman, Brian Browne, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).