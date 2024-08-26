Woman attacked by man with knife at Newark Airport terminal

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was arrested after attacking a woman at Newark Airport on Sunday.
Port Authority police witnessed a man attack a woman with a knife on the right side of her face at the Terminal A departures level of Newark Liberty International Airport.
The officers arrested the man and recovered the weapon.
Xiong Jin, 54, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The woman, a 36-year-old from North Carolina, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.