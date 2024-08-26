  • Full Story
Woman attacked by man with knife at Newark Airport terminal

WABC logo
Monday, August 26, 2024 8:27PM
Woman attacked at Newark Airport terminal
Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the attack.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was arrested after attacking a woman at Newark Airport on Sunday.

Port Authority police witnessed a man attack a woman with a knife on the right side of her face at the Terminal A departures level of Newark Liberty International Airport.

The officers arrested the man and recovered the weapon.

Xiong Jin, 54, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The woman, a 36-year-old from North Carolina, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

