Man suffers shark bite during weekly swim at San Diego's Del Mar beach

A 46-year-old man was transported to an area hospital after he was bit by a shark at Del Mar beach in San Diego County on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at approximately 9 a.m. PT, 100 yards offshore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street at Del Mar beach, according to an alert from the city of Del Mar.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with injuries including bites to the torso, left arm and hand, officials said, noting the injuries are "significant but not believed to be life-threatening." The man was in stable condition and receiving treatment for his injuries, a lifeguard told ABC News.

Jon Edelbrock, director of community services and chief lifeguard for the city of Del Mar, told ABC News that the 46-year-old man "was conscious and oriented, relaying some information to the treating staff members" after the incident.

The victim was in a group of about a dozen ocean swimmers who meet regularly to train in Del Mar, according to officials.

"Our lifeguards noticed an individual being helped by others and they responded and provided immediate medical care," Edelbrock said.

Del Mar lifeguards closed the beach for swimming and surfing after the incident and the closure will extend through Tuesday at 9 a.m., officials said.

The last shark incident in the area was in Nov. 2022, when a 50-year-old woman survived an attack while swimming 200 yards offshore.