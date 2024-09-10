Manhattan teacher arrested after allegedly putting 5-year-old in headlock: police

HAMILTON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- A teacher in Hamilton Heights was arrested and charged after police say he allegedly put a 5-year-old boy in a headlock on Monday.
Police said the incident happened at 1:30 p.m. inside of PS 153 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Elementary School in Hamilton Heights.
46-year-old Anthony Wicks was charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, according to police.
The child was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Irving Medical Center and is expected to survive, police said.
