Adams appoints new first deputy mayor in administration shakeup

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- New York Cty Mayor Eric Adams continues his work in leading the city as he also fights federal bribery charges.

Adams is expected to address the media in his weekly press briefing on Wednesday.

He's expected to address yet another shakeup within his administration with four more officials leaving.

Its been an avalanche of resignations pouring out from inside City Hall, and each day since has been a uphill battle for Mayor Adams as he aims to maintain public trust.

Gaining public trust could prove to be an even harder than the mayor imagined after Mohamed Bahi, one of his administration officials who just resigned, was arrested and found himself in a federal courtroom.

The former liaison for community affairs was arrested arraigned in federal court for alleged witness tampering, destruction of records and obstructing the investigation into the mayor and his campaign. The two count complaint accuses Bahi of "the knowing solicitation and acceptance of straw contributions" "to fraudulently obtain public matching funds." The FBI says it was a violation of federal campaign finance laws. The agency also said he told one of the donors to "lie to federal investigators. "

Meanwhile, Adams is trying to calm the chaos at City Hall as many from the administration jumped ship in the eye of multiple federal investigations.

Adams has elevated Maria Torres Springer to first deputy mayor. Her promotion has received praise from many including some of the mayors critics like progressive city council member Chi Ossé, who has called on Adams to resign. While multiple changes are being made, the directive is apparently coming from Governor Hochul who has pressured the mayor to clean house.

"I had a great conversation with the governor over the weekend. She gave me some of her questions and suggestions. We implemented some of her suggestions," he said. Despite calls to step down, Adams maintains his innocence and said he will fight to clear his name.

"We don't surrender. We fight for what we believe is right. And I'm going to say to you, and I'm going to say throughout this city, 'I didn't do a damn thing wrong and I'm not going to surrender to anyone telling me I did something wrong," Adams said.

CeFaan Kim has more on the political fallout of Mayor Adams' indictment.

