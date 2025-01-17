24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Mayor Adams to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, January 17, 2025 5:08AM
Mayor Adams heads to Mar-A-Lago for meeting with Donald Trump
The Mayor's Office says they will discuss ways to move the city and country forward.

Mayor Eric Adams will be at Mar-a-Lago on Friday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.

The Mayor's Office says they will discuss ways to move the city and country forward.

The meeting comes at a time when Adams is under federal indictment.

Trump has voiced his support for the mayor and says he would take a look at a possible pardon for him.

----------
