Mayor Adams to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

The Mayor's Office says they will discuss ways to move the city and country forward.

The Mayor's Office says they will discuss ways to move the city and country forward.

The Mayor's Office says they will discuss ways to move the city and country forward.

The Mayor's Office says they will discuss ways to move the city and country forward.

Mayor Eric Adams will be at Mar-a-Lago on Friday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.

The Mayor's Office says they will discuss ways to move the city and country forward.

The meeting comes at a time when Adams is under federal indictment.

Trump has voiced his support for the mayor and says he would take a look at a possible pardon for him.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.