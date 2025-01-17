Mayor Adams to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Mayor Eric Adams will be at Mar-a-Lago on Friday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.
The Mayor's Office says they will discuss ways to move the city and country forward.
The meeting comes at a time when Adams is under federal indictment.
Trump has voiced his support for the mayor and says he would take a look at a possible pardon for him.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.