Thin crowds at local NY, NJ beaches due to clouds, expected storms

JONES BEACH, New York (WABC) -- Even though Mother Nature may not be cooperating this Memorial Day, some people still tried to get out and enjoy the beach while they could.

The sun did pop out for a bit on Monday morning, but some clouds rolled in from time to time at Jones Beach.

It was a far cry from the hundreds of thousands of spectators at the Bethpage Air Show, just a couple of days later only a few dozen people decided to take their chances at the beach and see if the weather might pass by quickly.

Memorial Day Weekend is generally a big beach weekend but businesses and officials in the area are hoping that the next good weather day will bring beachgoers back.

