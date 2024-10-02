NYPD increases security at synagogues amid Iran's attack on Israel

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- History is unfolding in the Middle East after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel.

Some of those missiles were not intercepted by Israeli forces and hit targets on the ground. United States military forces rushed to aid Israel amid the barrage.

The escalating tension in the Middle East has pushed the NYPD to beef up security measures across the city, particularly around Jewish houses of worship.

Right now, the department said there are no credible threats. Meanwhile, the violence escalated just hours before the start of Rosh Hashanah on Wednesday night, and Yom Kippur next week.

The United Nations is set to hold an emergency session to address Middle East tensions.

Israel promised to respond and struck Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Beirut just hours after nearly 200 ballistic missiles were launched.

Multiple Israeli military bases were in the attack.

In response, Israel targeted a single Iranian radar installation but a larger response is expected.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the attacks, saying, in part, "Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies. We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us, we will attack him."

The latest escalation in the Middle East comes nearly a year after the October 7 attack on Israel.

