Construction worker killed after MTA bus hits boom lift in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A worker was killed when an MTA bus struck his construction vehicle, flinging him to his death on Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

The 37-year-old worker was apparently changing a billboard atop a Victoria's Secret store on Fifth Avenue when the bus hit his boom lift just after 9:30 p.m.

He was thrown 20 feet from the lift. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The bus stopped at the scene and police are investigating.