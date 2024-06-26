Body of missing 18-year-old swimmer recovered in West Milford

WEST MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The body of a missing swimmer last seen Tuesday evening in West Milford has been recovered.

Eshan Aman Ullah, 18, of Randolph, was with a group of friends just before 7 p.m. in the Clinton Reservoir located within the Newark Watershed Property.

At one point the group was swimming to a small island when Ullah disappeared.

Police and divers searched Tuesday night the water but suspended their search due to darkness.

The search resumed for the swimmer on Wednesday and police confirmed shortly after noon that his body had been recovered.

Few other details were released.

