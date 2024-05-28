  • Watch Now
Mom deployed abroad in National Guard surprises son on college graduation stage

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 10:31PM
Georgia college student gets heartwarming surprise at graduation
Malik Heard didn't expect his mother to show up for his graduation, since she was deployed to Kosovo with the National Guard.

CARROLLTON, Ga. -- A college student in Georgia got a huge, heartwarming surprise when he received his diploma.

As Malk Heard crossed the stage, his head perked up when he heard the announcer refer to Kosovo.

That's where his mother was stationed with the National Guard and he didn't expect her to see him graduate from the University of West Georgia. But there she was at the side of the stage to witness this milestone in her son's life.

Sgt. Eva Roby says she had to miss some important moments over the years, but she refused to miss her son's college graduation.

