Mother, son injured after house engulfs in flames in Cliffside Park, NJ, fire chief says

CLIFFSIDE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother and son were injured after their house became engulfed in flames in Cliffside Park, New Jersey on Monday, according to fire chief Gregory Yfantis.

Yfantis said the house was fully engulfed on the second floor.

A mother and son who were inside the home were taken to Hackensack Medical with severe burn injuries, Yfantis said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

The fire chief said a woman was on the second floor frying chicken and the oil emitted flames.

The woman tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the fire got out of control, Yfantis said.

The son was on the third floor and suffered third-degree burns, Yfantis said.

The two came down a flight of stairs which was blocked by the flames, but were out to get out on their own, Yfantis said.

