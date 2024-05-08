MTA Hero: Maintenance Supervisor Chaitram Somaroo ensures NYC Transit projects get finished

Chaitram Somaroo, wearing the dark blue hoodie, is dancing with his Guyanese flag at an MTA press event.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Chaitram Somaroo.

Somaroo is a Maintenance Supervisor with New York City Transit. He works out of the Bedford shop in Brooklyn but can usually be found out in the field.

Somaroo oversees the completion of projects to ensure all materials are available and inspections fulfilled, supervising a team of more than 50 people.

Even after 30 years on the job, Somaroo says he looks forward to coming into work and seeing projects from start to finish.

He was recently spotted at an MTA press event in Queens celebrating Guyanese culture at Ozone Park, where he was dancing and letting his personality shine.

