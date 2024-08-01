MTA Hero: Veteran co-workers train new bus drivers to hit the road at NYC Transit

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week we're recognizing two MTA Heroes at New York City's Department of Buses.

Alvaro Brandon and Raul Acosta have worked together for 25 years, and now the two have desks right next to each other.

Brandon is currently the Assistant Chief Officer of Safety Operations, while Acosta is the Director of Transportation, Safety and Training.

Together, they train new bus drivers, making sure they're ready and qualified before hitting the road.

