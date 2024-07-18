New lawsuit accuses MTA of cutting buses in New York City

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A new lawsuit is accusing the MTA quietly cutting the number of buses running out of depots in New York City.

The suit -- recently filed by the Transit Workers Union and public advocate Juumane Williams -- claims the cuts were made around July 12, and were put in place by transit officials to cut the budget following the governor's decision to pause congestion pricing.

"They cut in because congestion pricing," said TWU Local 100 President Richard Davis. "But how can they cut if they already have the money for the operating budget for the rest of the year? They have the money there to operate."

According to the lawsuit, seven bus runs out of the East New York depot and 20 out of the Brooklyn's Jackie Gleason Depot were cancelled. On July 12, those cancellations rose to 47 and 65 respectively.

"It's a disservice to the truth, especially in New York," said one New York City resident. "It's as many as we have in New York. You know, we need that service."

The suit also alleges the cuts were made without giving Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council a 30-day notice.

The MTA rejected the allegations, saying neither option was required because the cuts were due to unforeseen circumstances. The agency acknowledged it ran less bus services because a high number of employees called out. Some were replaced on overtime but others were not.

"Richie Davis is the same guy that criticized the NYPD while police officers were delivering a dramatic reduction in subway crime, and who is now getting in the way of a capital budget that would put $4 billion more in work in TWU members' pockets," the MTA said in a statement. "Last year, under Governor Hochul's leadership-and with no support from this plaintiff-the MTA successfully fought for an operating budget that closed a $3 billion deficit and protected jobs and service. But apparently now it's silly season and some union leaders need that explained in court."

The lawsuit is looking to temporarily stop the bus service cuts while the MTA goes through the proper protocol and gives the City Council a chance to hold a public hearing.

This week's MTA Hero is Danielle Camirand, who's been with the transit agency for nearly two decades.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube