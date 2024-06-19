File Gumbo Bar in Tribeca takes part in Black Restaurant Week | Neighborhood Eats

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- We all know about New York's Restaurant Week, but did you know that right now is actually Black Restaurant Week in the Tri-State area?

Black Restaurant Week is celebrated across the country, helping raise awareness of Black-owned eateries.

One in Tribeca specializes in a very specific gumbo recipe.

File Gumbo Bar is way more than just gumbo.

They've got red beans and rice and some amazing seasonal specials.

They showed us how they're making their fried soft-shell crabs right now. That one is also worth running to try.

This is just one of more than a dozen restaurants taking part in Black Restaurant Week.

So what does file gumbo mean? "Usually more okra," Chef Eric McCree said. "We have a gumbo bar where we cook the gumbo bar side in steam kettles so we can customize your gumbo to order."

He showed off Tiny's All-in Gumbo which contains, chicken, sausage, shrimp, crab, Cajun seasonings, white wine, and parsley.

"And then we just finish it with our namesake ingredient the filet powder and we just put that right in at the end," McCree said.

He prefers potato salad to rice.

"It's with potato salad. So that's something that we only do during the summer. But this is the beauty of, again, all of the different cultures coming together to create Gumbo is the German influence in like Lafayette different areas, you'll see that they put potato salad instead of rice," he said.

Learn more about Black Restaurant Week HERE.

