New animated "Transformers" movie shares the untold origin stories of beloved characters

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 80s kids rejoice!

"Transformers" is back.

The new animated film "Transformers One" takes you to the beginning of the beloved franchise with the untold origin stories of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Among the star-studded voice cast are Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Keegan-Michael Key.

Entertainment reported Joelle Garguilo sat down with the stars to talk about the film and their characters.

Plus, Key gives a hilarious reading of how his previous character from a viral "substitute teacher" skit would pronounce the names of the transformer characters.

"Transformers One" is in theaters now.

