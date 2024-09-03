How to watch the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile this Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile - one of 60 adult and youth races produced by nonprofit New York Road Runners (NYRR) - has taken place since 1981 and is the most iconic road mile race in the world, stretching 20 blocks down Fifth Avenue.

More than 8,000 runners are expected to take part this year across 30 different heats, including professional athlete races featuring Olympians, Back to School Mile heats for Rising New York Road Runners, a George Sheehan Memorial Mile for seniors, an NYPD and FDNY Mile for service members, a Media Mile for journalists, and NYRR Road Mile Championship heats. New this year, runners who are part of the NYRR Unlock 26.2 x New Balance training program for the TCS New York City Marathon will have their own heat.

The professional race will be televised live on WABC-TV and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and be available across the country on ESPN+.

WHERE/WHEN

Sunday, September 8

Start: 5th Avenue at 80th Street

Finish: 5th Avenue at 60th Street

7:20 a.m. - Wheelchairs and Handcycles

7:25 a.m. - Age Group Heats

9:35 a.m. - Back to School Mile (Rising New York Road Runners)

10:20 a.m. - Media Mile

11:25 a.m. - George Sheehan Memorial Mile (Seniors)

11:55 a.m. - NYPD/FDNY Mile

12:05 p.m. - NYRR Road Mile Championships (Local Elites)

12:30 p.m. - Professional Athletes - Women

12:40 p.m. - Professional Athletes - Men

Some of runners for the men's race include defending 5th Avenue Mile champion Josh Kerr, Robert Farken, Neil Gourley, Edwin Kurgat and Cathal Doyle.

On the women's side, U.S. Olympic medalist and world champion Emma Coburn will lead a field along with Marisa Howard, Emily Mackay, Whittni Morgan, Karissa Schweizer Courtney Wayment and several others.

"As I make my way back from injury, I can't think of a better event to make my comeback than returning to run the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile," Coburn said in a statement. "I've been training hard since my surgery, and lining up with this world-class group of athletes on this iconic course will feel so good."

New York Road Runners offers inclusive and accessible experiences year-round for people of all ages and abilities to transform their lives. As the shortest distance of any NYRR race, the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile offers the perfect entry point for new runners looking to get into the sport and be part of a community, as well as a chance for experienced runners to clock a personal best.

