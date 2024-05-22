New eviction policy for some asylum seekers begins in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's latest eviction policy for asylum seekers began Wednesday.

Adults given 30 days' notice a month ago will be removed from the shelter system.

Some 250 migrants will be told to leave the system this week.

Under the city's former "Right to Shelter" law, established back in 1981, migrants could receive a new placement by re-applying after 30 days.

Now, if they want to stay longer, they must show they have experienced "extenuating circumstances" or that "significant efforts" were made to resettle.

As the rules are phased in, they will eventually cover all 15,000 adult migrants that the city is paying to house in an array of hotels, tent dormitories, and other buildings.

The new policy does not apply to migrant families with children.

N.J. Burkett has the story from Brooklyn.

