Settlement reached over 'Right to Shelter' law in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Legal Aid Society, the Coalition for the Homeless, and New York City have announced a settlement to end attempts to dismantle the decades-old 'Right to Shelter' law.

The Right to Shelter law became a target because, Mayor Eric Adams had argued, the city has been pushed to brink financially because of the influx of asylum seekers.

In announcing the settlement, Adams said the city's shelter system had fewer than 2,500 people in its care when the law went into effect compared to the 120,000 people today. More than half of them are migrants.

Homeless advocates pushed back, saying thousands of New Yorkers would be denied shelter as a result and New Yorkers would start to see more encampments on the streets.

The terms of the settlement are temporary, as they will only operate as long as the migrant crisis continues and apply only to new arrivals who are single adults.

The agreement preserves the underlying 1981 Right to Shelter consent decree and prevents the government from automatically denying shelter to any group of people if they have no other place to go. It guarantees the Right to Shelter for anyone - longer-term New Yorkers and new arrivals alike - while ensuring the City's compliance with multiple court orders and existing law.

In addition to ensuring new arrivals' access to shelter, the settlement guarantees that all single adult new arrivals receive an initial 30-day shelter placement (60 days for single adults under the age of 23) if they do not have another place to stay and will have their basic needs met as they move toward independence.

The City will eliminate the backlog of new arrivals who are reapplying for placement, counsel new arrivals in their preferred language on what assistance is available to help them resettle, and extend shelter stays beyond 30 or 60 days for single adult new arrivals for a period of time on an individualized, case-by-case basis as long as they are making diligent efforts to locate a place to stay outside of the shelter system.

The City will offer extended placement beyond 30 or 60 days for any single adult new arrival with a disability, in accordance with federal, state and local laws.

The settlement also requires the elimination of the use of "waiting rooms" as shelter. Recently, many new arrivals have waited for days or weeks on chairs and floors when they reapplied for shelter at the "Reticketing Center" after their initial 30-day shelter placements.

"This settlement safeguards the right to shelter in the consent decree, ensuring single adults' - both long-time New Yorkers and new arrivals - access to shelter, basic necessities and case management to transition from shelter to housing in the community. It also requires the City to immediately eliminate the use of waiting rooms as shelters where new arrivals have been sleeping on chairs and floors while they wait for shelter placement," said Adriene Holder, Chief Attorney of the Civil Practice at The Legal Aid Society.

Mayor Adams said the settlement "grants us additional flexibility during times of crisis, like the national humanitarian crisis we are currently experiencing."

He said the settlement gives New York City additional tools to address the crisis while ensuring that the most vulnerable can continue to receive the support they need.

"Like impacted cities across the country, we cannot bear the brunt of this crisis alone and continue to seek significant support from our federal partners, including expedited work authorizations, more funding, and a national resettlement strategy," Adams said.

