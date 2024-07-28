  • Watch Now
Police: Woman fatally shot by police in her New Jersey apartment building

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, July 28, 2024 10:21PM
Police: Woman fatally shot by police in her NJ apartment building
The woman was shot in the chest after she reportedly charged at them with a knife.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after police say an officer shot and killed a woman in her building in New Jersey.

The woman was shot in the chest after she reportedly charged at them with a knife in the hallway of her Fort Lee apartment early Sunday just before 1:30 a.m.

Officers were responding to a 911 call about the woman having a mental health crisis holding a knife.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

