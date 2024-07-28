Police: Woman fatally shot by police in her New Jersey apartment building

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after police say an officer shot and killed a woman in her building in New Jersey.
The woman was shot in the chest after she reportedly charged at them with a knife in the hallway of her Fort Lee apartment early Sunday just before 1:30 a.m.
Officers were responding to a 911 call about the woman having a mental health crisis holding a knife.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
