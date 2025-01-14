3 people hurt in crash on Routes 1 & 9 in Jersey City

Traffic anchor Heather O'Rourke has the latest in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were hurt in an early-morning car crash in Jersey City.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Routes 1 & 9 near Duncan Avenue.

Police say two cars were involved in the crash.

At least one of those car slammed into a wall, making the vehicle nearly unrecognizable.

The victims were taken to nearby Jersey City Medical Center. They status of their conditions have not yet been revealed.

All lanes in the northbound and southbound lanes have been closed as police investigate the scene.

For drivers heading into New York City, consider alternate routes.

